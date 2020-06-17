Mildred V. "Millie" ThompsonTogether AgainAge 93, died Monday. She was a life resident of Canton and a member of Greenwood Christian Church.Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph O. Thompson; daughter, Janie Huberty; son, Craig Thompson; daughter-in-law, Wanda Thompson, a sister and three brothers. Survived by her sons, David (Gini) Thompson and Bruce Thompson; daughter-in-law, Julie; son-in-law, Thomas Huberty; grandchildren, Jennifer, Carrie, Seth, Jesse, Joey, Jacob and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Kaeli, Madeline and Brock and great-great-grandchildren, Marlee and Amelia.Services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Amerine officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)