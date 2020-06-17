Mildred V. "Millie" Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred V. "Millie" Thompson

Together Again

Age 93, died Monday. She was a life resident of Canton and a member of Greenwood Christian Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph O. Thompson; daughter, Janie Huberty; son, Craig Thompson; daughter-in-law, Wanda Thompson, a sister and three brothers. Survived by her sons, David (Gini) Thompson and Bruce Thompson; daughter-in-law, Julie; son-in-law, Thomas Huberty; grandchildren, Jennifer, Carrie, Seth, Jesse, Joey, Jacob and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Kaeli, Madeline and Brock and great-great-grandchildren, Marlee and Amelia.

Services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Amerine officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
10:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Adamski
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved