Mildred V. "Millie" Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred V.

"Millie" Thompson

Age 93, Services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home. Friends may call Thursday (TONIGHT) from 5-7 p.m.

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
10:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 16, 2020
I remember the long talks with Millie about just about everything, lol. The kindest and nicest person and will be missed.
John Adamski
Family
June 16, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Adamski
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved