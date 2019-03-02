The Repository Obituaries
MILES ANTHONY SCHOENFELD

MILES ANTHONY SCHOENFELD Obituary
Miles Anthony Schoenfeld

gained his wings on February 25, 2019. He was born on February 23, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio, to his loving parents, Christian Schoenfeld and Rileigh Kohler.

Although, he was only with us for a short time, the impact he made will last a lifetime.

In addition to his parents, Miles leaves behind his sister, Avery.

A celebration for Miles will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. A gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place following the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends and family may leave messages of support and sympathy at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home,

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2019
