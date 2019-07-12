Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home Ltd
310 W Neshannock Ave
New Wilmington, PA 16142
(724) 946-3505
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie Shirley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie M. Shirley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millie M. Shirley Obituary
Millie M. Shirley

age 90, passed away Friday, July 5, at Shenango Presbyterian Senior Care in New Wilmington, Pa. Born in Canton, Ohio, she was a lifetime resident of Canton until moving to Port Orange, Fla., in 1992. She was a graduate of Aultman Hospital School of Nursing (Canton, OH) and Malone University. She held various positions in nursing retiring from Canton City Schools in 1989. She was a member of Aultman School of Nursing Alumni Association, First Lutheran and Zion Lutheran Churches in Canton and All Saints Lutheran Church in Port Orange. She enjoyed symphonies, musicals and theater productions. An avid walker, she also enjoyed cross word puzzles.

Survived by twin sons, Marc (Lori) and Eric (Marianne); sister, Mary (Richard); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Lee W. Shirley.

A memorial service will be held at a future date in Canton. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home, New Wilmington, Pa.

Smith Funeral Home,

724-946-3505
Published in The Repository on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now