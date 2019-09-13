|
|
Millie M. Shirley
age 90, passed away Friday, July 5, at Shenango Presbyterian Senior Care in New Wilmington, Pa. Born in Canton, Ohio, she was a lifetime resident of Canton until moving to Port Orange, Fla., in 1992. She was a graduate of Aultman Hospital School of Nursing (Canton, OH) and Malone University. She held various positions in nursing retiring from Canton City Schools in 1989. She was a member of Aultman School of Nursing Alumni Association, First Lutheran and Zion Lutheran Churches in Canton and All Saints Lutheran Church in Port Orange. She enjoyed symphonies, musicals and theater productions. An avid walker, she also enjoyed cross word puzzles.
Survived by twin sons, Marc (Lori) and Eric (Marianne); sister, Mary (Richard); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Lee W. Shirley.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home, New Wilmington, Pa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Lutheran Church, 909 East Tuscarawas St, Canton. OH 44707. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman College, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, OH 44710.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 13, 2019