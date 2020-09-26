Millie Vidovich
82, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born in Bovic, Yugoslavia on June 15, 1938 to Simo and Maca ( Radovic ) Bekic.
She is survived by her children, Nick (Cathy) Vidovich, and Danica (Scott Hull) Vidovic; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander and Samuel Vidovich, Michael Snively, NaTasha Ashcraft and Michael Vranesevic; and five great-grandchildren, Carson, Maxton, Amari, Kaebryn and Brilen and a sister, Seka Milivojevic. Millie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nenad Vidovich; daughter, Nada Vranesevic four brothers and a sister.
Friends may call on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2pm-4pm at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home with a pomen service at 4pm. . Funeral Liturgy will held by Rev. Fr. Aleska Pavichevich at 10:30am on September 28, 2020 in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839