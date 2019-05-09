|
|
Milt Shapiro
age 71, of Paris, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Fairview Hospital of Cleveland Clinic. He passed from complications of pneumonia after a 5-year fight with multiple health issues. He was born Feb. 5, 1948 in Woonsocket, R.I., and adopted by Philip and Rose (Wrubel) Shapiro and has lived in Paris since 2005. Milt grew up in Middletown, Conn., and joined the Ironworkers trade right out of high school. He continued with the Ironworkers throughout his career and was a member of Ironworkers Local 550. Milt was very proud of one of his final projects overseeing the ironwork at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. While Milt was a rough and tough iron worker on the outside, he was a wonderful kind soul on the inside who loved nature and all animals big and small.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Bluhm) Hubbs-Shapiro, whom he married July 27, 1996; children, Erin Hubbs of New York, Ryan Hubbs of West Virginia, Tania (Enrique) Carbajal of California, Jessica (Nick) Santiago of Florida and Tiffany (Tony) Lawler of Connecticut; sister, Sue Arel of Connecticut; six grandchildren; and seven brothers-in-law, from the area, whom all loved him very much. Milt was preceded in death by his parents.
A Remembrance Gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stark County Humane Society P.O. Box 7077, Louisville, OH 44641. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online
at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019