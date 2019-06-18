Home

MILT SHAPIRO

MILT SHAPIRO Obituary
Milt Shapiro

Milt Shapiro, age 71, of Paris, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Fairview Hospital of Cleveland Clinic. He passed from complications of pneumonia after a 5-year fight with multiple health issues. He was born February 5, 1948 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and adopted by Philip and Rose (Wrubel) Shapiro and has lived in Paris since 1995. Milt grew up in Middletown, Connecticut and joined the Ironworkers trade right out of high school. He continued with the Ironworkers throughout his career and was a member of Ironworkers Local 550. Milt was very proud of one of his final projects overseeing the ironwork at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. While Milt was a rough and tough iron worker on the outside, he was a wonderful kind soul on the inside who loved nature and all animals big and small.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Bluhm) Hubbs-Shapiro, whom he married July 27, 1996; children, Erin Hubbs of New York, Ryan Hubbs of West Virginia, Tania (Enrique) Carbajal of California, Jessica (Nick) Santiago of Florida and Tiffany (Tony) Lawler of Connecticut; sister, Sue Arel of Connecticut; six grandchildren; and seven brothers-in-law, from the area, whom all loved him very much. Milt was preceded in death by his parents.

A very casual 'Remembrance Gathering' for friends and family will be held on Sunday, June 23rd between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Shapiro residence 5050 Beechwood Ave., Paris, OH. Tributes will be given at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stark County Humane Society P.O. Box 7077, Louisville, OH 44641. Arrangements are by CassadayTurkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave. Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019
