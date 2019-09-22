|
|
Mimi (Diane) Cocklin (née Pechous)
62 of Canal Fulton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Mimi is survived by her husband of 38 years, Doug Cocklin; children, Mike (Lea) Lindower, Sarah (Justin) Yost, Jenn Cocklin; grandchildren, Nathan, Lily, Oliver, Wyatt; brother, Scott (Rosy) Pechous and sister-in-law, Jan Pechous.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019