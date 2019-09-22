Home

Mimi Cocklin (nee (Diane) Pechous)

Mimi Cocklin (nee (Diane) Pechous) Obituary
Mimi (Diane) Cocklin (née Pechous)

62 of Canal Fulton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Mimi is survived by her husband of 38 years, Doug Cocklin; children, Mike (Lea) Lindower, Sarah (Justin) Yost, Jenn Cocklin; grandchildren, Nathan, Lily, Oliver, Wyatt; brother, Scott (Rosy) Pechous and sister-in-law, Jan Pechous.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
