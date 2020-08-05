1/1
Mindy J. (Perry) Shilling
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mindy J. (Perry) Shilling

Age 55, of Plain Township passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020. She was born March 25, 1965 in Canton, Ohio to Richard and Esther Perry. Mindy was a 1983 graduate of Louisville High School. She spent over 35 years working at her family's business, Perry T-Shirts and was most recently employed by Hallmark as a Territory Manager. Mindy's loving, outgoing and fun personality made her a great friend to everyone she encountered. She loved spending time with family and her special neighborhood friends. On the weekends you could find her enjoying her husband's band, The Old School Rockers. Mindy was the best wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend; her kind heart, beautiful eyes and gorgeous smile will be missed by all who knew her.

Mindy is preceded in death by her mother, Esther Perry; sister, Gina Holbrook; mother-in-law, Patricia Shilling; and father-in-law, Harry Shilling. Mindy is survived by her husband and best friend of 30 years, Ted Shilling; son, Brian (Jaclyn) Shilling; father, Richard Perry, Sr.; brother, Richard (Sharon) Perry, Jr.; sister-in-law, Sheri (Bob) Hatherill; special nephew and nieces, Shannon, Dustin, Abby, Stephanie, and Sarah; 10 great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and very special friends, Troy and Marti.

The family will receive friends at 11:00 -1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Easton Chapel, 3906 Easton St. NE, Canton, OH 44721. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required. Entombment will immediately follow at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Love, Hope, Strength foundation http://www.lovehopestrength.org/. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
The Easton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
The Easton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved