Mindy J. (Perry) Shilling
Age 55, of Plain Township passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020. She was born March 25, 1965 in Canton, Ohio to Richard and Esther Perry. Mindy was a 1983 graduate of Louisville High School. She spent over 35 years working at her family's business, Perry T-Shirts and was most recently employed by Hallmark as a Territory Manager. Mindy's loving, outgoing and fun personality made her a great friend to everyone she encountered. She loved spending time with family and her special neighborhood friends. On the weekends you could find her enjoying her husband's band, The Old School Rockers. Mindy was the best wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend; her kind heart, beautiful eyes and gorgeous smile will be missed by all who knew her.
Mindy is preceded in death by her mother, Esther Perry; sister, Gina Holbrook; mother-in-law, Patricia Shilling; and father-in-law, Harry Shilling. Mindy is survived by her husband and best friend of 30 years, Ted Shilling; son, Brian (Jaclyn) Shilling; father, Richard Perry, Sr.; brother, Richard (Sharon) Perry, Jr.; sister-in-law, Sheri (Bob) Hatherill; special nephew and nieces, Shannon, Dustin, Abby, Stephanie, and Sarah; 10 great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and very special friends, Troy and Marti.
The family will receive friends at 11:00 -1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Easton Chapel, 3906 Easton St. NE, Canton, OH 44721. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required. Entombment will immediately follow at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Love, Hope, Strength foundation http://www.lovehopestrength.org/
Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
