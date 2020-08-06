1/
Mindy J. (Perry) Shilling
Mindy J. (Perry)

Shilling

The family will receive friends at 11:00 -1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at The Easton Chapel, 3906 Easton St. NE, Canton, OH 44721. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required. Entombment will immediately follow at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Love, Hope, Strength foundation http://www.lovehopestrength.org/. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
The Easton Chapel
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
The Easton Chapel
