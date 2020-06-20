Miriam G. Brown
98, of North Canton, finished her journey of life on Earth on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Wayne County to the late George and Hazel (Berger) Cramer and a graduate of Paint Township High School. Miriam went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Kent State University, where she was a member of the Pi Kappa Sigma Honorary Educational Sorority. She taught elementary school in Canton City, Tuscarawas Township and Massillon School Systems and was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. Miriam enjoyed traveling and worked summers at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, East Ohio Gas Company in Massillon and Merri-Lane Good Service in Colorado Springs. Following retirement, she worked for the Sanese Food Service in Canton. She was a member of Canton First Church of the Nazarene and the Philadelpian Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Gideon International Auxiliary for many years.
Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Brown; son, William D. Brown; and sister, Ruth Whitman. Survivors include her brother John Cramer of Navarre; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and David Carter; two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 522 - 30th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709, Gideon's International, P.O. Box 8191 Canton, OH 44711 or to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Extension W., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
98, of North Canton, finished her journey of life on Earth on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Wayne County to the late George and Hazel (Berger) Cramer and a graduate of Paint Township High School. Miriam went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Kent State University, where she was a member of the Pi Kappa Sigma Honorary Educational Sorority. She taught elementary school in Canton City, Tuscarawas Township and Massillon School Systems and was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. Miriam enjoyed traveling and worked summers at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, East Ohio Gas Company in Massillon and Merri-Lane Good Service in Colorado Springs. Following retirement, she worked for the Sanese Food Service in Canton. She was a member of Canton First Church of the Nazarene and the Philadelpian Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Gideon International Auxiliary for many years.
Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Brown; son, William D. Brown; and sister, Ruth Whitman. Survivors include her brother John Cramer of Navarre; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and David Carter; two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 522 - 30th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709, Gideon's International, P.O. Box 8191 Canton, OH 44711 or to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Extension W., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.