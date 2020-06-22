MIRIAM G. BROWN
Miriam G. Brown

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., at Sunset Hills Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 522 - 30th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709, Gideon's International, P.O. Box 8191 Canton, OH 44711 or to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Extension W., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

