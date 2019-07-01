Miriam J. Lones



87, of Massillon, passed away on June 25, 2019 at Meadow Winds Nursing Home. She was born on August 17, 1931 in Tuscarawas Township to the late Willard and Leota (Snyder) Hofacre. Miriam was a 1949 graduate of Washington High School.



She worked for Perry Rubber and retired after 29 years of service. Miriam was a lifelong member of Newcomers Chapel and was very active in the church throughout her life. She also worked at the YMCA and the Amvets. In her spare time, she really enjoyed cooking and baking. In addition to her parents, Miriam is preceded in death by her husband George "Smokey" Lones and her brother Larry Snyder.



She leaves behind her dear friend, Bonnie Knerr and numerous cousins.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 9:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, 3655 Wales Ave NW, Massillon, OH 44646.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on July 1, 2019