Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace United Methodist Church
235 Diley Rd
Pickerington, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace United Methodist Church
235 Diley Rd
Pickerington, OH
Miriam Joyce Gillespie


1936 - 2019
Miriam Joyce Gillespie Obituary
Miriam Joyce Gillespie 1936-2019

age 83, died July 27, 2019. She was born January 25, 1936 in Blairsville, Pennsylvania to the late John and Thelma Fisher. Miriam had a zest for life and a love for nature, art and all things beautiful that was only exceeded by her love for her family and friends.

Preceded in death by her sister, Thelma; and her brothers, John and Kenneth; Miriam is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Don; son, Brian (April) Gillespie and their sons; Scott (Genevieve) Gillespie and Brad (Frida) Gillespie; daughters, Lois Whitenight; her daughter, Jennifer Govero; and Linda (Joseph) Quinlivan; their children, Lisa (Jason) Bowden, Joseph (Leah) Quinlivan, Lori (Michael) Crellin, Kati (John) Phillips; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.

Friends may visit 10:30 – 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147 where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr, Columbus, OH 43231 in Miriam's memory.

Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome. com

Spence, 614-837-7126
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2019
