Miriam Marie Harold
1922 - 2020
Miriam Marie Harold

"Accept what is, let go of what was, have faith in what will be."

Miriam Marie Harold, age 97, formally of Alliance, Ohio passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday May 24, 2020, at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio of complications from Covid-19. Born on August 20, 1922 in Alliance, Ohio to the late William Edward and Mary Matilda (Mayme) Ashcraft. Upon living most of her life in Alliance, Miriam moved to Copeland Oaks in Sebring, Ohio in 2012. A graduate of Alliance High School in 1941 and retired in 1982 from The Ohio Bell Telephone Company after 43 years of service in various departments which included long distance operator and the plant department. A member of Ohio Bell Telephone Pioneers, volunteered as a Pink Lady at Alliance Community Hospital as well as volunteering for the local Meals on Wheels. Miriam was a charter member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. She Enjoyed golfing, Tuesday luncheons with her close friends, as well as swimming with the "Wet Heads Class" at the local YMCA

Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years Joseph Paul Harold (1996); daughter Karen Nash of Clarksville, Tennessee; brother Leo Ashcraft of Alliance, Ohio. She is survived by her son and caregiver, Michael William Harold of Canton, Ohio. Special thanks to all at Copeland Oaks Assisted Living and to Dr. Thomas Vrable and the staff at Crandall Medical Center for their outstanding care.

A private burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Alliance, Ohio. Due to the current situation, a memorial mass will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Miriam's honor to the "Life Care Fund" C/O Copeland Oaks 800 South 15th Street Sebring, Ohio 44672. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian, 330-823-1050

Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
