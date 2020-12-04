Misty D. Cain
passed away on November 17, 2020. She was a driving instructor for Town & Country Driving School from Warren, Ohio. She loved Rock & Roll music, and loved living life to its fullest. She was born on September 3, 1974 to the late Carol and Alfred Cain.
She was predeceased by her parents; and is survived by her brother, Michael L. Claeys.
There will be no services at this time. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
