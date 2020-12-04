1/
MISTY D. CAIN
1974 - 2020
Misty D. Cain

passed away on November 17, 2020. She was a driving instructor for Town & Country Driving School from Warren, Ohio. She loved Rock & Roll music, and loved living life to its fullest. She was born on September 3, 1974 to the late Carol and Alfred Cain.

She was predeceased by her parents; and is survived by her brother, Michael L. Claeys.

There will be no services at this time. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
Sheila Lloyd
Friend
