Molly J. Marella
age 90, of Massillon, passed away suddenly Friday evening. Molly was born in Canton to the late Carmine and Margaret (Stuzzo) Marella. She was a 1946 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and was a retired case worker from Job and Family Services. Molly enjoyed baking, playing the organ and singing. Her faith was a big part of her life.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Marguerite Wright, Jeanette Marella and brother, Carl Marella. Molly leaves her cherished her brother, Vincent "Jim" Marella; nieces, Kim (Larry) Oberlin, Marci Marella, Gina (Stephen) Buckenberger, Vanessa (Kevin) Suess; several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Tuesday in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. with Rev. Kevin Suess officiating. A private interment will be in Forest Hill. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019