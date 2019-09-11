|
Molly (Dodich) Samsa
age 99, died Sunday. Born in Slovenia, she lived in Canton most of her life. She was a 1937 graduate of McKinley High School, retired legal secretary, member of Christ the Servant Parish, 60 year member of SNPJ, the Democratic Women's Club (Person of the Year in 2011) and VOCI Women's Club.
Preceded in death by her husband John Samsa and brother, Frank Dodich Jr. Survived by her daughters, Joann (Fred) Smith of Canton and Linda Leitzke of North Canton, grandchildren, Chad (Maria) Smith, Ryan (Chrissie) Smith, Brittany Leitzke and Jenna (Josh) Allison and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends may call Thursday from 12-1 p.m. at Christ the Servant Parish followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019