Molly V. (Galob) Guilliouma


1923 - 2019
Molly V. (Galob) Guilliouma Obituary
Molly V. (Galob) Guilliouma

age 96 of Jackson Twp., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was born March 22, 1923, in Massillon the daughter of the late Matthew and Rose (Novak) Galob. She was a 1941 graduate of Washington High School. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and crocheting. She was also a volunteer at Algonquin Mill in Carrollton.

Molly is survived by children, Kathy Gilbert (John), Matthew Guilliouma both of Jackson Twp, Marty Guilliouma (Alan Shimp) of Colonial Beach, Va; grandchildren, Michael Gilbert (Megan) and son, Riley of Dayton and Douglas Gilbert (Jill) and son, Dexter of Columbus and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry who died 1995; son, Larry Jay Guilliouma, Jr. who died in 2018; eight siblings, Alice Nicewonger, Rosemary DeWitt, Marie Gould, Frances Ruttencutter, Josephine Nye, Tony Galob, Frank Galob, and Matt Galob.

Private funeral services were held. Burial followed the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
