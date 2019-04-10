|
|
Mona Jean Stangelo 1926-2019
Together Again
92, of Massillon, passed away quietly with her family gathered to her side, on Monday afternoon, April 8, 2019. Born June 6, 1926, in Glouster, Ohio, a daughter to the late Charles and Georgia (Johnson) Barnes, Jean spent most of her adult life in Massillon. She was a homemaker who created a happy and loving place for her husband, their sons and their families, and dear friends to enjoy. A member of First Baptist Church in Massillon for more than 30 years, Jean thought of her church family as her own and truly cherished the time they all spent together. In her leisure time she enjoyed reading.
Predeceased by her parents; her husband, George D. Stangelo; two sisters and a brother; Jean is survived by her sons, David Stangelo, of Alliance, Steve (Jan) Stangelo, of Wooster, Kim (Patty) Stangelo, of Massillon and Dan (Nancy) Stangelo, also of Alliance. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Massillon Cemetery. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. until noon in the funeral home. They have also suggested memorial gifts made to advance the mission and ministry of First Baptist Church of Massillon or the donor's . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
