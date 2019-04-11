Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Stangelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Jean Stangelo

Obituary Flowers

Mona Jean Stangelo Obituary
Mona Jean

Stangelo

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Massillon Cemetery. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. until noon in the funeral home. They have also suggested memorial gifts made to advance the mission and ministry of First Baptist Church of Massillon or the donor's . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.