Mona Jean
Stangelo
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Massillon Cemetery. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. until noon in the funeral home. They have also suggested memorial gifts made to advance the mission and ministry of First Baptist Church of Massillon or the donor's . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019
