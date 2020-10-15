1/1
MONETTA L. YOST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MONETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monetta L. Yost

"Together Forever"

age 89, of Louisville, OH passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born in Amma, W. Virginia on January 2, 1931 to the late Emerson and Vera (Myers) McCarty. She attended the Shepherd Hill Nazarene Church.

Monetta was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold C. Yost Sr. in 2002; a daughter, Anita Schmucker; three sisters: Ellen, Violet, and Beatrice; two brothers, Everett and Marvin McCarty; and her dog Honey. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Ned) Booth; two sons, Rev. Arnold (Debra) Yost, JR. and Randall (June) Yost; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services (with masks and social distancing required) will be 11 am Monday, October 19, 2020 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with her son, Rev Arnold Yost, Jr. officiating. Calling hours will be from 10-11 am Monday morning at the funeral home. Monetta will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Beech Mennonite Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier – Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved