Monetta L. Yost"Together Forever"age 89, of Louisville, OH passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born in Amma, W. Virginia on January 2, 1931 to the late Emerson and Vera (Myers) McCarty. She attended the Shepherd Hill Nazarene Church.Monetta was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold C. Yost Sr. in 2002; a daughter, Anita Schmucker; three sisters: Ellen, Violet, and Beatrice; two brothers, Everett and Marvin McCarty; and her dog Honey. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Ned) Booth; two sons, Rev. Arnold (Debra) Yost, JR. and Randall (June) Yost; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.Funeral services (with masks and social distancing required) will be 11 am Monday, October 19, 2020 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with her son, Rev Arnold Yost, Jr. officiating. Calling hours will be from 10-11 am Monday morning at the funeral home. Monetta will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Beech Mennonite Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at:Stier – Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414