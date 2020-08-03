1/1
Monica A. Stark
1929 - 2020
Monica A. Stark

90, of Canton passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born July 31, 1929 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Hulda Thiessen. Monica enjoyed gardening and canning and babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved going to the family farm and tapping trees for maple syrup and mushroom hunting.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stark; sons, Jeff and David Stark. Monica is survived by her daughter, Barb Eberhart; grandchildren, Sheri (Chad) Bailey, Melissa (Alex) Daily, Christopher Stark and Jay Kovach; great grandchildren, Kailyn, Dominic, Alyse, Jack and Adalyn; sister, Martha Tompkins and brother, John (Beverly) Thiessen; sister-in-law, Linda Eberle.

With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at 12 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44718 with Amy Downard Funeral Celebrant. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW Wilmot, OH 44689. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
AUG
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
