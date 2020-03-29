|
Monica Edith Dimmerling
Age 92 of East Canton, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Saint Joseph Care Center following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born November 5, 1927 in North Canton, Ohio to the late Emerson and Blanche Foltz. Monica was a graduate of North Canton High School. She enjoyed spending time and sharing her quick wit with her family and friends.
Monica is survived by her sister, Anne (Richard) Gottsman; brothers, Emerson Foltz and Raymond Foltz; her seven children, Diane (Stanley) Corpman, Roy (Jill) Dimmerling Jr., Rich Dimmerling, Rodney (Debbie) Dimmerling, Darlene (Ed) Nelson, Debbie Josif, and Denise (John) Allen; 25 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Monica is preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Dimmerling Sr. in 2010; grandson, Kirk Dimmerling; great-grandson, Thomas J. Alderton; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Due to the restrictions of large gatherings, Monica's family will hold a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Saint Joseph Care Center in Louisville. Please share a memory and sign the guestbook at www.PaqueletFalk .com.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come with Me."
