Monica Edith Dimmerling


1927 - 2020
Monica Edith Dimmerling Obituary
Monica Edith Dimmerling

Age 92 of East Canton, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Saint Joseph Care Center following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born November 5, 1927 in North Canton, Ohio to the late Emerson and Blanche Foltz. Monica was a graduate of North Canton High School. She enjoyed spending time and sharing her quick wit with her family and friends.

Monica is survived by her sister, Anne (Richard) Gottsman; brothers, Emerson Foltz and Raymond Foltz; her seven children, Diane (Stanley) Corpman, Roy (Jill) Dimmerling Jr., Rich Dimmerling, Rodney (Debbie) Dimmerling, Darlene (Ed) Nelson, Debbie Josif, and Denise (John) Allen; 25 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Monica is preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Dimmerling Sr. in 2010; grandson, Kirk Dimmerling; great-grandson, Thomas J. Alderton; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Due to the restrictions of large gatherings, Monica's family will hold a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Saint Joseph Care Center in Louisville. Please share a memory and sign the guestbook at www.PaqueletFalk .com.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come with Me."

Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020
