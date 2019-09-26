Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph Church
2427 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2427 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH
View Map
MONICA MARIE WITMER


1967 - 2019
MONICA MARIE WITMER Obituary
Monica Marie Witmer

Age 51, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Mercy Center following a two year illness. She was born October 22, 1967, in Canton, the daughter of James and Sandra (Kettler) Witmer. She was employed at James Direct, Inc., and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton.

Monica enjoyed Cleveland sports especially the Indians and the Cavaliers. She held a special place in her heart for animals.

Monica is survived by her mother, Sandra Witmer; siblings: James O. Witmer, Jr., John P. Witmer and Milissa L. (Michael) Coberly; niece, Myah L. Coberly. She was preceded in death by her father, James Witmer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. prior to the mass at the church. Monica would prefer that donations in her name be made to the Humane Society of Stark County, 5100 Peach Street N.E., Louisville, OH 44641. Those

unable to attend may sign the online guest book at:

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019
