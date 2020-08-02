Morton BerryAge 93 of Canton passed away Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born July 2, 1927 in Canton to Fred and Martha (Grossman) Berry. Mort was a CPA, but his legacy is the love he had for his family and friends. Whether you knew him for 80 +years or 4 days, he made an impression. Mort began his accounting career working with Harry Ginsburg before branching out on his own. His clients became friends, as evidenced by well over 100 people who turned up at his 90 birthday party! He once said that he wouldn't change a thing in his life because he met so many great people, most of whom ended up as dear friends. Mort was an avid golfer, loved talking golf with his son-in-law; hanging out at family dinners with his two daughters often laughing at some ridiculous adventure; but it was his three granddaughters that brought him the most joy.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean (Garner) Berry, his sparring partner in so many of life's joys and challenges; his daughters, Allison (Jerry) Petit and Lisa Berry, granddaughters Sholar, Madison and Olivia Petit; niece Susan (Elliot) Miller and nephew Andy (Jolie) Berry, special friends Libby, David and Bruce (Kelly) Hendler and many friends and extended family. He was also preceded in death by his brother Maurice. The family would like to thank the nurses, physicians and staff at Aultman Hospital and the Compassionate Care Center for the outstanding and kind care they provided. Words cannot express how important and how appreciated it was to our family.Due to the Coronavirus, a private interment with Military Honors will be held in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Cantor Bruce Braun officiating. To plant a tree in Mort's honor please visit our website or donations are requested to Jewish Family Services 432 30th St NW, Canton, OH 44709. Mort will be greatly missed, but his laughter and kind heart will live on forever!Arnold-Canton330-456-7291