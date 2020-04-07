|
Moses M. Gingerich
Age 93, of Hartville went home to be with Jesus on Saturday April 4, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Hartville on September 12, 1926 to the late Moses and Lydia (Stutzman) Gingerich. He was a retired plumbing contractor and devoted his life to missions and serving the church. Mose was a member of Abundant Grace Ministries.
Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; siblings, Jonas, Elizabeth, Noah, Elmer, Roy and John Gingerich; grandson and great-granddaughter. Survived by children, Linda (Kyle) Conrad, Dale (Karen), Karen (Galen) Miller, Delbert (Deb), Don (Tami); 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Verna Gingerich, Betty Troyer and Anna Sommers; sisters-in-law, Louise Wise, Shirley (Mart) Troyer; and brother-in-law-law, Dan (Joann) Kurtz.
A private burial service will take place Wednesday with Pastor Bill Mitchell officiating, and can viewed by all family and friends at Arnold funeral home Facebook at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Grace Ministries.
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2020