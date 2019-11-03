|
Murval Corey Jr. "Beanie"
passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 in his home. He retired from the Canton Drop Forge in 2003 after devoting 14 years to his work as a die caster. Murval was a lifetime Canton resident, born August 11, 1945 to Murval Sr. and Garnet Corey.
In addition to his parents, Murval is preceeded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Saunders) Corey "Dottie", and son, Jeff Corey. He leaves behind a son, Matt Corey; and many nieces and nephews.
In honoring his wishes, Murval will be cremated and there will be no formal services. Details on a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019