Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Murval Corey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murval "Beanie" Corey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murval "Beanie" Corey Jr. Obituary
Murval Corey Jr. "Beanie"

passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 in his home. He retired from the Canton Drop Forge in 2003 after devoting 14 years to his work as a die caster. Murval was a lifetime Canton resident, born August 11, 1945 to Murval Sr. and Garnet Corey.

In addition to his parents, Murval is preceeded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Saunders) Corey "Dottie", and son, Jeff Corey. He leaves behind a son, Matt Corey; and many nieces and nephews.

In honoring his wishes, Murval will be cremated and there will be no formal services. Details on a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murval's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -