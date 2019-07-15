|
Muzette Singleton
The Almighty God though His suffering and permissive will, has called another of His children to eternal glory. We, the members of her family bow our heads and say, "Lord Thy will be done." Muzette was born March 11th, 1925 in Statham, Ga., to the late Robert and Mary L. (Sims) Hunter. She left us on July 13th, 2019 after ninety-four years. At an early age she accepted Christ as her personal Savior at Fairfield Baptist Church of Statham, Ga. Shortly after moving to Canton, Ohio, Muzette was united in marriage to Robert L. Singleton, who preceded her in death on Sept. 14th, 2003. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters. She retired from the Hoover Company after nearly 30 years of service.
She leaves to cherish her memory, three adoring sons, Michael R. (Vicki) Singleton, Ronald L. (Emma) Singleton, and Daryl D. (Therlanda) Singleton of Vacaville, Calif; two precious daughters, Dr. Cheryl (Danny) Nowell of Miami, Fla., and Patricia Singleton; dear friends, Dr. Adam Warren of Cleveland, Ohio; nine loving grandchildren, Michael Singleton II of Rutherfordton, N.C., Meagan Singleton of Hampton, Va., Kaleb (Daniella) Singleton of Boston, Mass., Kaleah (Tyrone) Ferbee of the U.S. Navy, Yokosuka, Japan, Danny Nowell II of Durham, N.C., Christopher Nowell of Miami, Fla., Marleah, and Margaret Singleton of Miami, Fla., and Phillip Singleton of Los Angeles, Calif; seven wonderful great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends, also very special friend, Mrs. Pearl Tuck.
A Home Going service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 3rd St NE, Canton, OH 44704. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Dr. Eric C. Johnson will eulogize. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in The Repository from July 15 to July 17, 2019