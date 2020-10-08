Myles L. Kennedy



On Saturday Oct. 3, 2020, Myles L. Kennedy, loving fiance, step father, son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 28. Myles was born on Feb. 10, 1992 in Douglas, Wyoming. He graduated from Colony High School in Wasilla, Alaska. For the past 8 years Myles made his home in Ohio with his fiance and two step-sons. Myles was an ironworker that traveled all over the United States with his "brothers of the hook", doing what he loved, walking the steel. He was an avid music lover of all different genres of music. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and kind and giving spirit.



He is survived by his fiance, Jamie Skelly of Navarre and two step-sons Dakota of WPAFB, Dayton and Brazton of Navarre; his parents, Kevin and Raylene Kennedy; siblings, Philip (Brooklyn) Kennedy, Stefanie (Shane) Schwark, Alan Kennedy, Lisa Kennedy, Sara (Sergio) Naranjo and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Lantzer Funeral Home, 230 2nd. Ave. SE, Beach City, OH. Calling hours will be from 2pm-3:30pm. Service to follow at 3:30 p.m. Masks are optional.



Lantzer 330 756 2121



