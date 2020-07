In Loving Memory of



Myra Davis



7/15/1939 - 7/10/2018







It has been two years since you unexpectedly left us. Life goes on but in our hearts and minds you



are ever present.



Those who love us don't go away, they walk beside us everyday!







We Love You



and Miss You,



Your Loving



Husband



& Extended Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store