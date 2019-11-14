Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
MYRA LOUISE WEIGAND


1940 - 2019
MYRA LOUISE WEIGAND Obituary
Myra Louise Weigand

Age 79, of Canton, passed away Friday October 18, 2019 at the Pines following a brief illness. She was born April 22, 1940, the daughter of the late E. Harvey and Printie (McCoy) Boron. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Canton. In addition to her parents, Myra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on October 2, 2005.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Michael (Kathy) Weigand of Willoughby, Becky (Bob) Embly of Massillon, Mark Weigand of Canton, Ruth Weigand of Coshocton, Steve (Stacy) Weigand of Missouri; siblings: Wanda (James) Ward of Massillon, Bill (Yvonne) Boron of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Donna (Dave) Booth of Massillon, Dale Boron of Waynesburg; grandchildren: Steven, William, Cadence, Gavin, Coraline Weigand, Rachel and Logan Embly.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16th., at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Per Myra's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CEMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019
