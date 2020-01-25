The Repository Obituaries
Myrl James Williams


1946 - 2020
Myrl James Williams Obituary
Myrl James Williams

73, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born to the late Stanley and Ethel (Nelson) Williams, on Aug. 10, 1946, in Jamestown, N.Y., and grew up in Sugar Grove, Pa. He was a proud Member of the Massillon American Legion, Forty and Eight Club, and the Sprinkler Fitters Union Local 669, for 52 years.

He is survived by sister, Cheryl "Sue" Harvey; daughters, Anna (Nathan) Mayle, Wanda Tyler, and Shelley Peebles; grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Foltz, Jeremy Mayle, Courtney (Jacob) Harmon, Ashley Tyler, Kaitlynn Peebles, and LillyAnn Peebles. In addition to his parents, Myrl was preceded in death by his wife, best friend and soul mate of 47 years, Peggy (Klem) Williams; and brother, Louis "Budda" Williams.

In keeping with his wishes, no public services are planned. The family encourages donations be made to the Children's Heart Foundation | Saving Children's Lives. One Heart at Time. http://childrensheartfoundation.org/. Condolences and special memories may be shared online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020
