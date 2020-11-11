Myrna Lee (Green) Slagle
of Canton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Myrna is survived by her five children, Paula Rae (Larry) Douglas, Dale Roy (Lisa) Slagle, Lori Lynne (David III) Hughson, Mark Lee (Michelle) Slagle and Lucy Jean (Gary) Toth; 13 grandchildren, Benjamin Allen Fisher, Ashley Lynne Millington, Megan Lee Slagle, Matthew Lee (Brittany) Douglas, Nickolaus Paul Slagle, Cortney Lee (Patrick) Ayers, Lucas Paul (Ruthann) Slagle, Brandi Alexandria (Herschel) Skillern, Abby Katherine (Drew) Perkins, Britney Ann (Brian) Pierce, David Noble (Anna) Hughson IV, Alyson Lee Slagle, and Tayler Michelle Slagle; 18 great-grandchildren, Samuel Fisher, Jackson, LoriAnne, and Claire Millington, Jerome and Jeremiah Slagle-Oliver, Maëlle, Henry, and Elise Douglas, Brooklyn, Josiah, and Kelly Slagle, Quintin Morrow, Alexandria and Jordan Skillern, Levi and Jacob Pierce, and Cali Hughson; sister, Donna Slagle; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Allen Slagle; parents, Roy and Lucy Green; brother, William Green; and grandson, Zachery Roy Slagle.
Myrna was born on Saturday, Nov. 6, 1937 to Roy and Lucy Green of Canton, Ohio. She gave her life to the Lord at the age of 7, graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955 and eloped to marry Paul Slagle on Jan. 3, 1956 in Marion, Ind. Together, they raised their five children on their family farm in Minerva, Ohio. Paul and Myrna moved to Canton where Myrna dedicated her life to caring for Paul after he suffered a farming accident. Myrna was the matriarch of her large family - known well for her home cooked meals, artistic and creative abilities, competitive spirit while playing board games, love of southern gospel music and an even deeper love of the Lord. Her life verse was 2 Timothy 1:7, "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind." She taught her family to follow Christ, leaving a fingerprint of eternity on each of their lives. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but she was ready to start eternity in heaven with the Lord. Thank you to Dr. Fayen, Dr. Trehan, and Aultman Hospice for the exceptional care. The family wants to express overwhelming gratitude for her dear caretaker Linda Snyder, who cared for Myrna above and beyond for many years.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple at 515 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44708 where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Interment will take place at Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tim Hoffman Scholarship Fund c/o Canton Baptist Temple at 515 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. The fund is used to send kids to Camp CHOF, a summer camp that exists to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and is near and dear to the Slagle Family. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721