Myrna Lee (Green) Slagle



Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple at 515 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44708 where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Interment will take place at Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tim Hoffman Scholarship Fund c/o Canton Baptist Temple at 515 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. The fund is used to send kids to Camp CHOF, a summer camp that exists to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and is near and dear to the Slagle Family. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.



Reed Funeral Home,



330-477-6721



