Myrna Lee (Green) Slagle
Myrna Lee (Green) Slagle

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple at 515 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44708 where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Interment will take place at Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tim Hoffman Scholarship Fund c/o Canton Baptist Temple at 515 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. The fund is used to send kids to Camp CHOF, a summer camp that exists to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and is near and dear to the Slagle Family. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
