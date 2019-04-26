|
|
Myron Jay Vanwy
age 87 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Sebring, Fla. He was born on April 27, 1931 in Monroe, Ohio to the late Clayton Jay Vanwy and Alice Marie (Cline) Vanwy. Myron has been a resident of Highlands County for 26 years coming from Ohio. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and being with his family.
He survived by his sons, Jeff Vanwy, Canton, Ohio, Jerry Vanwy, Sebring,Fla; and daughter, Myra Johnson, Dover Ohio; one sister, Helen Peterson, Louisville Ohio; companion, Marcia Shipley; three grandchildren, Taylor Renee, Shannon Leah and Scott Thomas.
Services will be held in Canton, Ohio at Formet Clevenger Gordon Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring, FL 33870 Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home,
863-385-0125
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019