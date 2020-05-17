Myron L. Pandrea
Myron L. Pandrea

age 75, of Canton, died Friday in St. Joseph Care Center following an extended illness. A life resident of Stark County he was the son of the late: Nicholas and Emily (Dragus) Pandrea. He was a graduate of Louisville High School Class of 1962, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Canton City Schools. His memberships included Christ the Servant Catholic Parish, Canton Council #341, K of C and the American Legion Canton Post #44.

He is survived by his wife: Mary (Hug) Pandrea of the home; sisters: Ruth Ann Ochsenfeld of Canton, Jeanie Naugle of Massillon; sister-in-law: Adrienne Pandrea of Doylestown. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother: Nicholas Pandrea and sister: Marie Geiy.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held for family in Christ the Servant Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to the American Parkinson Foundation Great Lakes 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 360 Columbus, Ohio 43231. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences are invited on line at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you Mary at this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Sue and Mike Belopotosky
Sue Belopotosky
Friend
