Evangelist Myrtle Lee Dixon



passed away on July 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. A home going celebration will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12 noon at Hear The Word Ministries, 2130 31st Street NW Canton, Ohio 44709. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery.



