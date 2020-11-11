N. Irene LeMoine
age 90, of Minerva, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born Dec. 1, 1929 in Carrollton to Homer and Christine (Blazer) Herron. She was a registered nurse for many years having worked for Aultman Hospital in Labor and Delivery for 16 years and for many years as the nurse for Robert Hines MD in Minerva. She graduated from Carrollton High School and then Aultman School of Nursing in 1950. She is a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for 50 years. She was a member of the Minerva Nurses Assoc., and a former Board Member on the Minerva Area Commission on Aging.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John LeMoine in 2001, sister and her husband, Kate and John Wadsworth, two nephews, Tom Wadsworth, Richard Hemming, niece, Leona Paisley Massey. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Bartuseck of Canton, Nancy LeMoine of Louisville, two grandchildren; Amanda (Seth) Gorney, Brian (Megan) Bartuseck, two great grandchildren; Bianca and Bella Gorney, five nieces; Denise (Mike) Logozzo Ward, Christine (Larry) Simms, Lota (Al) Madison, Lois (Les) Willison, Martha (Jack) Hull, and nephew, Mike Wadsworth.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Minerva United Methodist Church with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 6-8 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the Akron Canton Food Bank. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
.
Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900