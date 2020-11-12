1/
N. Irene LeMoine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share N.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
N. Irene LeMoine

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Minerva United Methodist Church with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 6-8 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the Akron Canton Food Bank. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison,

330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved