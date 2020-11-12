N. Irene LeMoine
Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Minerva United Methodist Church with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 6-8 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the Akron Canton Food Bank. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
.
Gotschall-Hutchison,
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2020.