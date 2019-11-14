|
|
N. Jean Weber
86, passed away on November 12, 2019. She was born in Navarre, Ohio, on October 3, 1933 to her parents the late Staples and Eunice Greer. Jean graduated from Navarre High School. She was a retired Food Service Liasion with the Canton City School System, retiring in 1994 after 23 years of service. Jean was a woman of faith and was a longtime member of Eleventh Street Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 52 years, Daniel; and brother, Donald Greer. Jean is survived by her loving family, son, David L. (Anna) Weber; daughter, Brenda K. (Mark) Lyon; sister, Eileen Dillinger; grandchildren, Seth (Jess) Lyon, Nathan (Taylor) Lyon, Steven Weber, and Jessica (Mike Bair) Weber; eight great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Eleventh Street Church of God to their Building Fund (3026 - 11th St SW., Canton, OH 44710). Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd SW where services will be held at 11:30 AM with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019