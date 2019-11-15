|
|
|
N. Jean Weber
Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd SW where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at The Landing of Canton for the exceptional care of Jean over the last fourteen months. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019