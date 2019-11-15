Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
N. Jean Weber Obituary
N. Jean Weber

Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd SW where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at The Landing of Canton for the exceptional care of Jean over the last fourteen months. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019
