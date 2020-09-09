1/1
N. Kathryn Walker
N. Kathryn Walker

age 91, of Massillon went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1929, in Tuscarawas County a daughter of the late Stephen and Norma (Boles) Wilson. Kathryn and her late husband William shared 63 years of marriage and were successful entrepreneurs. Kathryn was also proud of her achievements as a nurse. She loved her family, friends and her dogs.

Kathryn was also preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Kay Wilson and Lucille Northam and her brother, Richard Wilson. She is survived by her children, William Walker Jr. and Kathy (Ron) Knobloch; grandchildren, Valerie (John) Luckner III, Ron "Butch" Knobloch II, and Chad (Jen) Knobloch; great-grandchildren, Cassandra Luckner, Constance (Ben) Leeson, Skylar, Rylan, Caleb, and Willow Knobloch; siblings, Benjamin (Nancy) Wilson and Jerry (Maxine) Wilson; sisters-in-law, Lynne Wilson and Eunice Smith; and numerous extended family members.

Kathryn and Bill enjoyed competitive ball room dancing and now she is waltzing again with her Twinkle Toes.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home (1100 Wales Road NE, Massillon, OH 44646). Calling Hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
