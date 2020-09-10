1/
N. Kathryn Walker
N. Kathryn

Walker

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home (1100 Wales Road NE, Massillon, OH 44646). Calling Hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
