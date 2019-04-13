Nada Alabakovska 1956-2019



62, passed on April 10, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Macedonia (Yugoslavia) on May 31, 1956 to Alexander and Ruza (Gerasovski) Istocki. Dearly beloved by her family, friends, and community. She was the most devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Caring and generous beyond measure. A woman of immense faith, exemplifying the true meaning of love. A member of St. Nikola Macedonian Orthodox Church.



She is survived by her husband, Vlade Alabakovski; children, Kristina (Miroslav) Djurich, Vase (Jay) Scott, and Cane (Lisa) Alabakovski; grandchildren, Radmila, Jovan, and Marija Djurich, Lucas, Avri, and Lily Scott, and Cane Alabakovski II; and a brother, George (Mirjana) Istocki.



Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held in the St. Nickola Macedonian Orthodox Church on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Celebrated by The Rev. Fr. Zoran Zdravev. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. She will be dearly missed by all, and has left a lasting legacy and imprint on all of our hearts. May she rest in peace for all of eternity and be our precious guiding light.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary