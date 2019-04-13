The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nickola Macedonian Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nada Alabakovska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nada Alabakovska


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nada Alabakovska Obituary
Nada Alabakovska 1956-2019

62, passed on April 10, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Macedonia (Yugoslavia) on May 31, 1956 to Alexander and Ruza (Gerasovski) Istocki. Dearly beloved by her family, friends, and community. She was the most devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Caring and generous beyond measure. A woman of immense faith, exemplifying the true meaning of love. A member of St. Nikola Macedonian Orthodox Church.

She is survived by her husband, Vlade Alabakovski; children, Kristina (Miroslav) Djurich, Vase (Jay) Scott, and Cane (Lisa) Alabakovski; grandchildren, Radmila, Jovan, and Marija Djurich, Lucas, Avri, and Lily Scott, and Cane Alabakovski II; and a brother, George (Mirjana) Istocki.

Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held in the St. Nickola Macedonian Orthodox Church on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Celebrated by The Rev. Fr. Zoran Zdravev. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. She will be dearly missed by all, and has left a lasting legacy and imprint on all of our hearts. May she rest in peace for all of eternity and be our precious guiding light.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now