Nada Alabakovska
Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held in the St. Nickola Macedonian Orthodox Church on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Celebrated by The Rev. Fr. Zoran Zdravev. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. She will be dearly missed by all, and has left a lasting legacy and imprint on all of our hearts. May she rest in peace for all of eternity and be our precious guiding light.
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019
