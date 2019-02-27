Home

Age 75, of Canton, died Saturday following a short illness. Born in Canton, Nan was the daughter of the late Jane and Ralph Shipley also of Canton. She graduated from Canton Lehman High School and Connecticut College, majoring in economics. She had a successful career as a senior executive at A-TEK Computer Services and was a member of the Canton Garden Club and Junior League of Canton. She was also a member of Glenmoor Country Club and John's Island Club. Nan was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.

Nan was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, E. John Warner. She is survived by her two sons and their families, John and Kelly of Shaker Heights, Ohio and Vero Beach, Fla. and their children, Elizabeth, Audrey and John; and Tom and Cary of Barrington, R.I. and their children, William and Sadie. She is also survived by her sister, Polly and her husband Tom Grafton of Lake Barrington, Ill., and Bonita Springs, Fla.

Services will be private. In her memory, the family requests donations on her behalf to the Aultman Women's Board Compassionate Care Center 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708 and live each day to the fullest, to pay it forward and dream big. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019
