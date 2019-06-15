|
Nancy A. Martin
87, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, June 11, 2019, after having fought with courage and grace for several years against the effects of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Born Oct. 10, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Nancy had been a home maker; a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived most of her adult life in Massillon and held membership in Pi Beta Phi Sorority, the Rotary Anns and the Massillon Woman's Club. Her involvement with the Woman's Club lasted more than 50 years. She was a past president and a member of the Bridge section for 22 years as well as the Fine Arts and Potpourri sections. Decorating for the Christmas season at the club was perhaps her most favorite time of the year.
Predeceased by her parents and her husband, George E. Martin; Nancy is survived by her children, Gerald A. (Cecilia) Martin, of Nokesville, Va., and Patricia L. Martin Krepp, of Massillon; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services and burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home of Massillon. The family has suggested memorial contributions to Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019