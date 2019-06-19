Home

Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way P.O. Box 255
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Nancy Offenberger
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery
Malvern, OH
Nancy Ann Offenberger Obituary
Nancy Ann Offenberger

age 84 of Malvern, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, June 17, 2019. Nancy was born in Minerva, Ohio on Nov. 4, 1934 to Robert and Martha (Price) Draher. Nancy worked as a matron at the Carroll County Jail for nearly 20 years.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, William E. Offenberger, Sr., of Malvern; her daughter, Cynthia Offenberger of Massillon; her sons, William (Kate) Offenberger, Jr. of Carrollton and Timothy Offenberger of Dallas Texas; grandchildren, Kirk (Kristen) Ohler, Amy (William) McCabe, Kelly Strock, William Offenberger III, Brian (Angela) Offenberger, Derek (Kristin) Noble, Leslie (David) Edie, Lauren Offenberger, and Stephanie Offenberger; great-grandchildren, Hanna, Haley, Morgan, Annabelle, Gia, William, Cole, Dalton, Kenley, and Cruz; a niece, Shelly (Jeremy) Prussman; and good friends, Rick and Sue Tucci of Malvern, Jerry and Betty Vogt of Canton, Randy Ecrement of Minerva, and Tim Patterson of Carrollton. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicky Ann Lucas; a grandson, Scott Offenberger; her grandfather, Charles Price; her aunt, Bertha Jackson; one brother and two sisters.

Graveside services will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, Malvern, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert Ackerman officiating. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019
